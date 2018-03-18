Oilers' Cam Talbot: Wins fourth game in last five starts

Talbot delivered a 40-save, 4-2 win over Florida on Saturday.

Talbot's game has been sharp of late -- he has won four of his last five starts and allowed just eight goals in that span. It might be too little, too late for those of you in season-long leagues, but a surge like this could be massive in head-to-head formats. Talbot is now 26-27-2 on the season.