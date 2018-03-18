Oilers' Cam Talbot: Wins fourth game in last five starts
Talbot delivered a 40-save, 4-2 win over Florida on Saturday.
Talbot's game has been sharp of late -- he has won four of his last five starts and allowed just eight goals in that span. It might be too little, too late for those of you in season-long leagues, but a surge like this could be massive in head-to-head formats. Talbot is now 26-27-2 on the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...