Talbot returned from injury Saturday and delivered a 29-save, 3-2 win over Minnesota.

He shut down the Wild on four power plays; his only Kryponite was Matt Dumba, who scored both Minny goals. Let's hope that this performance, combined with his time off, has rebooted Talbot's game after such a queasy start to the season. Get him back in your lineup.

