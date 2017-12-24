Oilers' Cam Talbot: Wins seventh straight game
Talbot made 29 saves Saturday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He has now won four straight games since returning from injury.
It's actually his seventh consecutive win, dating back prior to his injury. The buy-low window on Talbot is closing quickly, but you may still be able to get him at a slight discount. Clearly, his best is about to come.
