Talbot made 29 saves Saturday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He has now won four straight games since returning from injury.

It's actually his seventh consecutive win, dating back prior to his injury. The buy-low window on Talbot is closing quickly, but you may still be able to get him at a slight discount. Clearly, his best is about to come.

