Oilers' Cam Talbot: Won't talk extension for now

Talbot and the Oilers won't negotiate an extension until after the 2018-19 season begins, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Talbot has been a workhorse with the Oilers the last two seasons, playing 140 regular-season and 13 postseason games. However, his production was mediocre in 2018-19 with a 31-31-3 record while posting a .908 save percentage and 3.02 GAA. His shutout count fell to one after recording seven in the prior season. Still, it was a dud of a year for the Oilers overall, so it's tough to gauge Talbot's true value in Edmonton. Talbot will also turn 31 years old in July, which could make the Oilers hesitant of adding the term Talbot may desire.