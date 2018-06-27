Oilers' Cam Talbot: Won't talk extension for now
Talbot and the Oilers won't negotiate an extension until after the 2018-19 season begins, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
Talbot has been a workhorse with the Oilers the last two seasons, playing 140 regular-season and 13 postseason games. However, his production was mediocre in 2018-19 with a 31-31-3 record while posting a .908 save percentage and 3.02 GAA. His shutout count fell to one after recording seven in the prior season. Still, it was a dud of a year for the Oilers overall, so it's tough to gauge Talbot's true value in Edmonton. Talbot will also turn 31 years old in July, which could make the Oilers hesitant of adding the term Talbot may desire.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...