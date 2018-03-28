Oilers' Cam Talbot: Yanked in Tuesday's rout
Talbot stopped 13 of 18 shots before being lifted early in the second period of Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Edmonton had actually staked Talbot to a 3-0 lead by the midway point of the first period, making the final result all the more disappointing. The 30-year-old has now allowed five goals in back-to-back games, pushing his GAA on the season to an ugly 3.04, and the Oilers may have little choice but to turn to Laurent Brossoit for Thursday's tilt against the Canucks.
