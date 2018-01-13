Oilers' Cam Talbot: Yields pair of goals on three shots
Talbot allowed two goals on three shots in the first 3:17 before getting pulled in a 4-2 victory over the Coyotes on Friday night.
The ugly month of January got even worse for Talbot after this one. Because of the comeback, he avoided a fifth lost in the first two weeks of 2018, but Friday's performance skyrocketed Talbot's GAA for the month to 3.99 and dropped his January save percentage to .873. There isn't a colder goaltender in the league at the moment.
