Oilers' Cam Talbot: Yields six goals to Penguins
Talbot allowed six goals on 31 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old has continued to be a workhorse early this season, but his play has also picked up where it left off in 2017-18, which isn't good at all. He led the NHL in losses last season with a .908 save percentage and 3.02 GAA. This season, he is 3-3-1 with a .891 save percentage and 3.15 GAA. He could use some help, but then again, Talbot should win games where the Oilers score five goals.
