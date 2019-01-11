Oilers' Cam Talbot: Yields three goals in win
Talbot allowed three goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Panthers on Thursday.
Although he did win, Talbot only improved marginally from his performance the other night where he yielded four goals in about 28 minutes. In his last two games, Talbot owns a .851 save percentage. In all the 31-year-old is having another disappointing season with a 9-12-2 record, .896 save percentage and a 3.18 GAA.
