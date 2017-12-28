Oilers' Cameron Hebig: Inks entry-level deal

Hebig agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Thursday.

Hebig has followed up his 2015-16 breakout campaign with WHL Saskatoon (69 points in 59 games) with a stellar start to this season, as he has registered 28 goals and 23 helpers in a mere 34 outings. The undrafted center will likely start the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Bakersfield -- he could join that program following the conclusion of his junior season in 2017-18 -- but won't be long for the minors if he continues to produce at this level.