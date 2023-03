Berglund agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Wednesday.

Berglund spent four seasons with UMass-Lowell for which he tallied 36 goals and 53 assists in 114 contests. The Swedish native will link up with AHL Bakersfield on an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of this year before his two-year ELC kicks in ahead of the 2023-24 season.