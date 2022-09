Savoie suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's prospects matchup with the Flames, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

It's unclear how severe the injury is but Savoie will not play Monday against the Canucks. The University of Denver product made his AHL debut last season and was held scoreless in two contests. He'll likely spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Bakersfield once healthy.