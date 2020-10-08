Savoie was drafted 100th overall by the Oilers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Savoie won't be the last member of his family to be drafted. His younger brother Matthew was the first overall selection in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft and is expected to be a top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The elder Savoie led the Alberta Jr. league in goals this past season with 53. Carter's offensive skills are not in question, but his effort level is inconsistent and he's not a great skater. Savoie is a bit of a one-dimensional prospect who will be forced to round out his game in order to be a successful pro. Still, Savoie is clearly worth the risk at this point in the draft given his goal-scoring ability. He is off to the University of Denver.