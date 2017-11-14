Oilers' Chris Kelly: Healthy scratch Sunday
Kelly was scratched for Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Washington.
Despite appearing in all 82 games for Ottawa last season, Kelly has been a healthy scratch for every game in 2017-18. This is especially surprising given Edmonton's recent struggles offensively and Kelly's veteran leadership, but it appears that he'll continue to sit in the press box unless injuries arise.
