Oilers' Chris Wideman: On the move
Wideman was traded to Edmonton on Thursday in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 (previously acquired from St. Louis).
Prior to Thursday's transaction, Wideman had failed to record a point in seven straight contests and appeared more and more as though he'd be the odd man out on Ottawa's blue line once all was said and done. Now, the 28-year-old will get a fresh start with the Oilers who are in the midst of yet another disappointing season, this one highlighted by the firing of Todd McLellan. As of now, Wideman's fantasy value remains the same (not great) but it could change depending on what new coach Ken Hitchcock has in store for him.
