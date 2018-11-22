The Oilers acquired Wideman from Ottawa on Thursday in exchange for a 2020 conditional sixth-round draft pick (previously acquired from St. Louis).

Prior to Thursday's trade, Wideman had gone seven straight games without a point, causing many to speculate that before long he'd be the odd man out on Ottawa's blue line. With the trade, the 28-year-old will benefit from a fresh start in Edmonton. That said, Wideman's fantasy outlook remains bleak, though it could change before long depending on what new head coach Ken Hitchcock has in store for the veteran blueliner. Wideman could see a bump in value if he winds up on either of Edmonton's power-play units.