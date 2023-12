Ceci logged an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Ceci has helpers in consecutive games for the second time this season. The 30-year-old blueliner set up a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally in the second period. Ceci is up to nine assists, 37 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, a plus-7 rating and 21 hits through 32 appearances. He'll likely continue to log top-four minutes, but without a power-play role, he's not a player to target in fantasy.