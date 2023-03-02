Ceci logged an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ceci has a helper in each of his last two games, and he's earned four assists over his last six outings. He set up a Kailer Yamamoto tally in the second period of Wednesday's win. For the season, Ceci has a goal, 10 assists, 66 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 111 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating while playing in a top-four role.