Ceci produced an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Ceci has picked up three helpers over his last five outings. The defenseman has 12 points, 71 shots on net, 117 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 65 contests overall. While he's played in a top-four role, his offense hasn't been on par with what he's shown in previous campaigns.