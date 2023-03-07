Ceci produced an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.
Ceci has picked up three helpers over his last five outings. The defenseman has 12 points, 71 shots on net, 117 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 65 contests overall. While he's played in a top-four role, his offense hasn't been on par with what he's shown in previous campaigns.
More News
-
Oilers' Cody Ceci: Assists in consecutive contests•
-
Oilers' Cody Ceci: Contributes helper in loss•
-
Oilers' Cody Ceci: Gets on scoresheet with two helpers•
-
Oilers' Cody Ceci: No points since holiday break•
-
Oilers' Cody Ceci: Logs helper in Wednesday's win•
-
Oilers' Cody Ceci: Hands out assist in win•