Ceci scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Ceci got the Oilers on the board at 3:18 of the first period. The 28-year-old has seen a large role to begin 2022-23, playing on the top pairing alongside Darnell Nurse. Ceci's added three shots, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in two contests, and if he remains on the first pairing, he should share the ice with the Oilers' best players frequently, boosting his chances of adding points.