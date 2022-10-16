Ceci scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Ceci got the Oilers on the board at 3:18 of the first period. The 28-year-old has seen a large role to begin 2022-23, playing on the top pairing alongside Darnell Nurse. Ceci's added three shots, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in two contests, and if he remains on the first pairing, he should share the ice with the Oilers' best players frequently, boosting his chances of adding points.

More News