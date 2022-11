Ceci picked up an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

The veteran blueliner snapped a nine-game point drought with the effort, although Ceci has never been known for his offense. On the season, he has only one goal and four points through 19 contests, but his plus-7 rating, 23 hits and 33 blocked shots do supply some deep-league fantasy value in formats that use those categories.