Ceci logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Ceci ended a three-game point drought with his helper on Zack Kassian's empty-netter. The 28-year-old Ceci is up to 28 points, 119 blocked shots, 117 hits, 102 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 76 outings overall. He should continue to see a top-four role going forward -- his 21:11 of ice time Tuesday led Oilers defensemen with Darnell Nurse (lower body) out of action.