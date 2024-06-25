Ceci posted an assist and two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 7.

Ceci set up a breakaway goal for Mattias Janmark in the first period. The helper ended a nine-game drought for Ceci, who was also scratched in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The 30-year-old defenseman had five points, 24 shots on net, 37 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 24 playoff outings. He's under contract for 2024-25, but with that being the last year on his deal, the Oilers may shop him around if they want to remodel their blue line.