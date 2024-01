Ceci notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Ceci has a helper in two of the last three games and five assists across his last 12 outings. The defenseman set up Sam Gagner's goal in the third period, which was the game-winner. Ceci has 12 assists without a goal this season, and he's added 47 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 42 contests in a top-four role.