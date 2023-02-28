Ceci notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Ceci has just three helpers in 23 games since the start of January, but he's supplied all of them since Feb. 19. The defenseman's lack of offense is only slightly concerning -- he's often been more of a defensive presence anyway. For the season, the 29-year-old has a goal, nine helpers, 66 shots on net, 110 hits, 87 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 61 outings.