Ceci notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Ceci helped out on a goal by his defense partner, Darnell Nurse, in the first period. Through three games, Ceci already has a goal and an assist while adding three shots on net, four hits and four blocked shots. The 28-year-old can do a little bit of everything, but he doesn't really stand out in any one area.