Ceci will not be available for the opening three days of training camp due to a hamstring issue, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Ceci likely won't be made available for the team's first two preseason contests but it seems his hamstring injury won't impact him heading into the regular season. Ceci's absence could open the door for Jason Demers to earn a permanent contract from the club, though there are a handful of other blueliners who could benefit, including Ryan Murray and Markus Niemnelainen.