Ceci is under the weather and is questionable to face Anaheim on Saturday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Ceci has been rolling offensively of late with one goal and two assists in his last five outings. Overall, the Ottawa native has generated three goals and 18 helpers in 71 games this season. While Ceci isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse, he has been generating enough to make him a decent mid-range fantasy target.