Ceci logged an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Ceci snapped a four-game point drought with just his second assist in December. The 30-year-old is rarely a significant contributor on offense despite playing in a top-four role. He's at eight helpers, 37 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-5 rating through 31 outings this season.