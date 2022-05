Ceci notched two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Ceci helped out on the Oilers' first two goals of the game. The 28-year-old has only gotten on the scoresheet twice in six playoff outings, but he's picked up five assists in those games. He's remained a physical presence with seven hits, nine blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating while working in a top-four role on the blue line.