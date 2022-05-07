Ceci recorded three assists, a plus-4 rating, two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Ceci ended a four-game point drought in a big way Friday. He helped out on all three goals of Evander Kane's hat trick in the blowout win. Ceci enjoyed a career year in the regular season with 28 points in 78 contests, and he added 121 blocked shots, 117 hits and 102 shots on net in a top-four role. The defenseman remains mostly a physical presence, but he can also chip in a little offense.