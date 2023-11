Ceci logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Ceci helped out on Dylan Holloway's first-period marker. The assist snapped a three-game dry spell for Ceci, who went minus-3 in that span. The defenseman's offense has been limited despite a top-four role -- he's at three helpers and 14 shots on net through 13 contests this season. Ceci has added eight hits, 13 blocked shots an a plus-1 rating.