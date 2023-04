Ceci notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The new father picked up a helper after missing the previous two games to be with his family. Ceci snapped a 12-game point drought with the assist. The 29-year-old blueliner finished the regular season with 15 points, 88 shots on net, 139 hits, 110 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating in 80 appearances. Expect Ceci to remain in a top-four role in the playoffs.