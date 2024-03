Ceci (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Blues, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Ceci sat out Saturday's 6-1 win over Anaheim. He will either replace Brett Kulak (head) or Troy Stecher in Monday's lineup. Ceci has three goals, 21 points, 101 blocked shots and 78 hits in 71 appearances this season.