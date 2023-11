Ceci posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Ceci snapped a four-game drought with his helper, which set up Connor McDavid for a breakaway goal. The 29-year-old Ceci has gone at least two games between each of his five assists this season, though he has been fairly steady defensively with a plus-2 rating and 23 blocked shots. He's added 24 shots on net, 13 hits and six PIM through 21 contests.