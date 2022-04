Ceci notched a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Ceci helped out on Darnell Nurse's second-period tally. The helper snapped Ceci's four-game point drought. The 28-year-old defenseman has picked up three shorthanded assists this year, and he's up to 26 points, 112 blocked shots, 109 hits, 97 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 71 outings overall.