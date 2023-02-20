Ceci logged two assists, six hits, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Ceci went nearly two months between points -- he was empty over his last 22 contests. In that span, he had 43 hits, 33 blocked shots, 26 shots on net and a plus-2 rating, providing a bit of non-scoring production. The 29-year-old has maintained a top-four role amid the slump, but fantasy managers should know by now that he's more of a defensive presence. He has nine points, 64 shots on net, 103 hits, 85 blocks and a plus-8 rating through 57 outings overall.