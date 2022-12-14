Ceci posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Ceci had the secondary helper on Zach Hyman's hat-trick-clinching empty-netter in the third period. The assist was Ceci's second in the last three games after he went eight contests without a point. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to six points, 31 shots on net, 47 hits, 47 blocks and a plus-10 rating in 30 contests overall. His physicality is still solid, but the lack of offense makes him tough to roster in fantasy.