Ceci recorded an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Ceci has a helper in each of the last two games after going four contests without a point. With Evan Bouchard's defensive struggles, Ceci has joined Darnell Nurse on the top pairing to form a shutdown duo. Ceci has six helpers, 26 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 22 outings this season.