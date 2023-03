Ceci posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Ceci's assist streak is at three games, and he has five helpers over his last seven outings. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 14 points through 67 contests overall, a noticeable step back from last year when he had 28 points in 78 appearances. He's added 73 shots on net, 120 hits, 97 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating this season.