Ceci notched an assist, five hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Ceci set up Connor McDavid's insurance tally in the third period. Through 11 games in December, Ceci has chipped in three assists, 26 hits, 14 blocked shots, 12 shots on goal and eight PIM. He won't light up the scoresheet often, but he's a solid source of physical play. The 29-year-old blueliner has seven points, 36 shots, 54 hits, 49 blocks and a plus-7 rating in 34 outings this season.