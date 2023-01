Ceci is mired in a 16-game point drought.

In that span, Ceci has gone plus-4 with 36 hits, 27 blocked shots and 20 shots on goal. The 29-year-old is usually capable of putting up respectable offense, but that hasn't been the case in 2022-23. He's at seven points, a plus-11 rating, 56 shots on net, 90 hits and 76 blocked shots through 50 contests overall. Barring an uptick in offense, he can be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.