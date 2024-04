Ceci provided an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Ceci set up an Evander Kane goal in the second period. The helper was Ceci's first point in four outings since he rested in the Oilers' penultimate regular-season game. The defenseman had 25 points, 97 shots on net, 91 hits and 106 blocked shots over 79 regular-season outings while filling a top-four role this season, one he's continued in for the playoffs.