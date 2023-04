Ceci logged an assist, four hits and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Ceci is now on the scoresheet for the first time in five playoff outings. The defenseman has been solid in a top-four role with nine shots on net, 13 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Ceci should continues to see significant minutes, but he shouldn't be counted on for offense.