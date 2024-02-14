Ceci scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings.

The goal was Ceci's first since Oct. 15, 2022, snapping a 126-game drought. He also was limited to one assist over 12 playoff contests last spring. The 30-year-old isn't known for his offense, but it's his steady defense that's kept him in a top-four role this season. He's up to 15 points through 49 contests, matching what he produced over 80 games a year ago. Ceci has added 54 shots on net, 41 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 2023-24.