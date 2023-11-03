Ceci notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Ceci ended a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Sam Gagner tally in the third period. While he's filled a top-four role, Ceci remains more of a physical and defensive presence in the lineup. He has two helpers, nine shots on net, eight blocked shots, four hits and a plus-2 rating through nine contests. When the Oilers use seven defensemen, he also tends to see fewer minutes -- his 17:16 of ice time Thursday was his second-lowest total of the campaign.