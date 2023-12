Ceci posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Ceci has three assists over his last six contests. The 29-year-old isn't known for big scoring numbers, but he's been a steady defenseman in his own zone this season, posting a plus-7 rating and 33 blocked shots. He's added seven helpers, 31 shots on net and 16 hits through 26 appearances in a top-four role.