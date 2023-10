Ceci notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

The helper was Ceci's first point of the campaign. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to handle a primarily defensive role in the Oilers' top four, though he's hasn't added much physicality with three hits, three blocked shots and two PIM through four contests. He had over 100 hits and blocks last season, so he should enjoy an uptick in those areas as the campaign progresses.