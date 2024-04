Ceci recorded two assists and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Ceci picked up his first points in three games since he returned from an illness. The 30-year-old defenseman is far from a regular contributor on offense, but he has a goal and four assists over his last eight games. He's at 23 points, 91 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 80 hits and a plus-9 rating through 74 appearances.