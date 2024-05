Ceci scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Ceci tallied the opening goal early in the second period as the Oilers took control after a challenging first period. The goal was Ceci's second of the playoffs, both of which came in the second round. He's added one assist, 13 shots on net, 18 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 12 postseason appearances. Ceci continues to occupy a bottom-four role.