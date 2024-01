Ceci logged an assist and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ceci snapped a four-game slump when he assisted on Ryan McLeod's go-ahead goal with 3:05 left in the third period. The five blocks also matched a season high for Ceci, who has stepped in front of 15 shots over the last five contests. Overall, the blueliner has 11 helpers, 44 shots on net, 55 blocks, 24 hits and a plus-8 rating over 40 appearances in a top-four role.